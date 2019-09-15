Emerging stronger from personal tragedies

By | Published: 12:48 am 9:35 pm

Life is such a tragicomedy. When seen in close-up, it is a tragedy and in long shot, it is a comedy. But, some like Moin Amar Bumboo have the guts to emerge stronger from misfortunes. He not only managed to put his bad luck and personal losses on the back-burner, but developed the knack to laugh at destiny. Today, he is humour personified. It’s difficult to believe that this man could have faced a whole lot of problems.

His motto in life is not just to survive but thrive. And he does so with passion, compassion, humour and style. Early in life, he lost his father and was deprived of motherly love too. His grandmother, who was a pillar of support, also passed away even as he was settling in life. The series of personal tragedies shook Moin but he managed to overcome the bitterness. He developed a fine sense of humour and tried to cock-a-snook at fate. With the takkhalus ‘Bumboo’, he burst on the poetic scene of Hyderabad and took everyone by storm.

Aasoon ki hansi udaya hun

Hadison main bhi muskuraya hun

Jis ko main chahta tha aye Bumboo

Uski shaadi main jaake aaya hun

A unique thing about Deccani poets is their pennames. They are so typical and funny that they are enough to make one laugh. Bumboo completes the quartet of Deccani humour poets with amusing pennames – Gilli, Danda and Belan. Though he treads the same path of tanz-o-mizah, his style is poles apart.

Aisa shayer nazr aata nahin roz Urdu ka

Qhaqhon se jo udata hai mazak aansoo ka

Gilli wo Belan wo Danda ke Deccan main Shadab

Sare bazaar izafa huva hai ek Bumboo ka

It was the late Himayathullah, the famous Deccani poet, who encouraged him and gave him a break in the musharias held at Numaish Club. Later, he appeared in many musharias organised under the banner of Zinda Dilane Hyderabad. Initially, it was saas-bahu, saale-saalian, budha-budhi that formed the stuff of his humorous shayeri. But, on the suggestion of Himayathullah, he started concentrating on current topics. The later day poetry of Bumboo shows how he succeeded in targeting rather unveiling truth behind serious matters with a humorous touch.

Lock-up main be-qusoor hain, goondon ko choot hai

Khota nahin mila to khare ko pakad liya

Police ki karwaian Bumboo na puchiye

Dhobi nahin mila to gadhe ko pakad liya

Politics, Gujarat riots, Palestine, cricket – everything figures in his poetry. On the hot topic of cow slaughter, Bumboo says:

BJP ke daur main bas dal hi chatna kate

Gaae bi nai katna kate, bakre bi nai katna kate

BJP ki taeed main Babu ka ab ye haal hai

Sorain Musa nadi main, machar bi nai katna kate

A good poet holds mirror to the world. That’s what Bumboo does. A keen observer, he captures the politics of hate and violence in his verses very effectively.

Oundhe chalaan, oundhe kamaan, oundhi siasat nakko na

Jo janta ka gala dabaye, aisi hukumat nakko na

Bandon ke to gale kaatrain, neta Khuda ko sajda karrein

Dono farishte kandhon ke bole, aisi ibadat nakko na

When N Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, there was severe shortage of water in Hyderabad. To conserve the precious liquid, authorities introduced alternate day water supply. This caused untold miseries to people. Bumboo gives vent to people’s angst thus:

Ek-din-aad fourun hatao Chandrababu Naidu

Rozana paani pilao Chandrababu Naidu

Ek arsa ho gaya paani nahaye Bumboo ko

Kum se kum moo-haat dhulao Chandrababu Naidu

Bumboo seems to have an uncanny nose for poll outcomes. Much before Naidu lost the election, he wrote:

Acche nai dikhrain aasar rehtain ki nai rehtain ki

Babu ab cycle po sawar rehtain ki nai rehtain ki

Janta karri cheeq-pukar rehtain ki nai rehtain ki

Ab ke election main sarkar rehtain ki nai rehtain ki

Time was when communal riots had become a regular feature in Hyderabad. Trouble broke out on and off and people feared stepping out of homes. See how well this panic Bumboo presents in this verse:

Dekho Begum waqt hai aisa bola-chala maaf karo

Sultan Shahi tak main jaaroon, kya hota hai ki kya nai ki

Deccani poets have been writing about ‘ishq-o-muhabbat’ for ages. But, when Bumboo dabbles in this subject, he brings a fresh approach and style to romance. Sample these verses:

Bun ko ghar-damaad Bumboo sarkashi nakko karo

Khamakha barbad apni zindagi nakko karo

Saas ke tum har hukum par sar jhukado shouq se

Rah ke paani main, magar se dushmani nakko karo

In poem after poem, Bumboo presents the witty exchanges between mia-biwi in different ways. He often drags his wife to take pot-shots. Interestingly, his wife, Mohammadi Begum, is also a poetess. She writes under the penname, ‘Bijli’.

Ladne ko jab wo aaye, dupatta nikal gaya

Main charon khane chit gira, deeda nikal gaya

Ladki karate seekhi thi, ladka tha be-khabar

Thappad pada to naak se bheja nikal gaya

Bumboo, who retired from the Tribal Welfare Department, took active part in the plays and mushairas aired by All India Radio, Doordarshan and ETV (Urdu). He travelled widely and took part in concerts both within and outside the country. His book Bumboo Bazar published in 2011 is a treasure trove of humour. Be it azad nazm, ghazal or haiku, Bumboo guarantees mizah unlimited. His travelogue, Hyderabadi Bumboo Ireland Main, is also quite interesting. He is now working on two more books of poetry, Qhaqhon Ka Parcel, and Baigan Ki Shayeri and they promise to be as funny as the first one. In his own words:

Tanz-o-mizah ke teer chalaroon, nai hanse to paise wapis

Baais saal se sub ko hansaroon, nai hanse to paise wapis

Tum Bumboo Bazar khareedo, mung ko padho ya kutch bhi karo

Ek ku dus ka bhau lagaroon, nai hanse to paise wapis

Bumboo keeps his fingers on the pulse of the people. He portrays day-to-day events like compulsory wearing of helmet, talaq, Mahila Court, numaish and dog catching squad of the civic body in his shayeri. He finds a funny angle in all these things. Sample this verse:

Mehr bhi apna maaf main karteun, laikin tum aaj ghar-maich raho

Baldiye wale kutte pakadrain, ghar se bahar mat niklo

His long poems – Urdu ka Shikwa Zamane Se, Karishma Helmet Ka, Char Sau Saala Jashn Manana Hoga – are simply thought-provoking. Bumboo has ably filled the void caused by his predecessor, Sarwar Danda. And he hopes posterity will remember him like the master poet.

Andaz-e-mizah ab naya ejaad karenge

Nakaam muhabbat ke bhi dil shaad karenge

Ek din wo zaroor aayega, is shahr ke log

Dande ki tarha, Bumboo ko bhi yaad karenge

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .