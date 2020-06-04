Emerging technologies helped govt to deal with Covid pandemic: KTR

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has said that several emerging technologies had helped the State government as well as the people in overcoming limitations posed by the dreaded Covid 19 pandemic.

Addressing World Economic Forum’s Regional Action Group for South Asia via video conference on Thursday, Rama Rao said: “As Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been saying, technology has no use if it doesn’t bring about a change in the lives of the common man. We were ready to use technology in times of distress like this following the spirit of what the Chief Minister said,” the Minister said, highlighting the successful use of technology in Telangana during the lockdown period. He expressed confidence that many more tech-based solutions will be unveiled in the coming days.

Participating in the discussion along with Ministers of several South Asian countries and business representatives, the Minister explained the way the State government put to use technology at different levels and achieved success. ” We successfully used technology to be in touch with the Union government, district authorities, people’s representatives at Panchayat level with the help of technology. Similarly, we used drones to spray disinfectants,” he said, adding that spraying by drones had helped in covering vast swaths of area in a short time and in a more effective way.

He said that such use of technology had reimposed the faith of the people in civil administration. “Similarly, the police force enforcing the lockdown also used drones effectively to monitor the movement of people,” he said. He said that Telangana government has also developed an app and a website exclusively to inform people about the developments. Telangana government also used technology to distribute essential commodities and other needs to the people who were not allowed to venture out due to night time curfew and day time lockdown.

He opined that usage of technology during this troubled time had actually opened up many more new ideas to try and implement in the coming days.

