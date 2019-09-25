Emerging trends in wedding services

By | Published: 11:00 pm 11:31 pm

A study undertaken by Sulekha, India’s tech-AI platform for expert services has unveiled interesting insights about the wedding season and the top categories that have seen a surge year on year. This study is based on visits and searches by nearly 25,000 consumers across Indian cities that landed on Sulekha.

Here are the key findings of the study:

This wedding season, the top 3 categories that have seen a surge are: Beauty parlour services, Clothing rentals and Astrologers.

Beauty parlour services

When compared to 18,000+ searches on Sulekha for Beauty parlour services in 2018, Sulekha has received more than 27,000 searches for beauty parlour services this year. The most number of searches for beauty parlour services was received from Mumbai. With over 3,071 searches and an increase of 169% compared to the previous year.

Clothing rentals

When compared to 15,000+ searches on Sulekha for clothing rentals in 2018, Sulekha has received more than 26,000 searches for ‘Clothing rentals’ year on year. The most number of searches for clothing rentals was received from Delhi. With over 3,359 searches and an increase of 170% compared to the previous year, people in Delhi are preferring to rent than buy. Even smaller cities are seeing value in renting, some smaller cities who are moving towards renting are: Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Nagpur and Chandigarh; all of these cities have grown over 120%.

Astrologers

When compared to 12,000+ searches on Sulekha for Astrologers in 2018, the website has received more than 15,000 searches for ‘Astrologer’ this year. The most number of searches for astrologers was received from Bengaluru. With over 1,974 searches and an increase of 152% compared to the previous year.

Satya Prabhakar, founder & CEO, Sulekha, said, “This study shows that the demand for wedding services have increased significantly. Beauty parlour services and Astrologers are the services mostly sought-after during the wedding season, but what is interesting to note is that the demand for clothing rentals have also increased. Indian millennials are catching up with the western culture where most of the wedding clothes are rented. Indian brides and grooms have started a shift in culture and behaviour by renting clothes for their special occasion.”