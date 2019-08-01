Emilia Clarke inspires Nathalie Emmanuel

By | Published: 5:22 pm

Actor Nathalie Emmanuel, who played the role of Missandei, an advisor to actor Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen in the insanely popular HBO show Game of Thrones, opened up about how she is inspired by her co-star.

For Nathalie, her time on GoT was much more than just a job. The star opened up in this week’s issue of People about her character’s sudden death in the final season, the bittersweet ending, and the friendships she made, especially with Emilia, who recently revealed that she underwent two life-saving brain surgeries over the last eight years to correct two different aneurysm growths.

“Emilia, as a friend and colleague, is just such a joy,” Emmanuel said.”I really have thoroughly loved working with her. I loved learning from her. And we just check in with each other every so often,” the 30-year-old actor added.

The Fast and Furious 9 actor called Emilia a “beast” as the star returned to work after her surgeries. “I remember coming back to work and hearing about her surgeries and being like, ‘Wow, it’s just so crazy and there you are, ready to go back to work.’ She’s such a beast. As a woman, she really picks herself up and keeps going,” she said.”She’s really inspiring, I’m so proud of her. And then what she’s chosen to do with that experience, to help other people, is so amazing and I’m just incredibly happy for her and how important her work is,” she added.

The two actors’ characters were suddenly separated after Missandei was brutally beheaded in the last season, leaving fans and Nathalie shocked and distraught. “I basically cried my eyes out when I read the script,” said Nathalie.On the work front, Nathalie will be next seen in Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral adaptation.