Emilia reveals how the coffee cup landed in GoT scene

By | Published: 4:27 pm

While the insanely popular HBO series Game of Thrones has ended, memories of the Starbucks coffee cup’s cameo in the final season are still fresh! And after months of joking and shifting blames on fellow cast members, the ‘Mother of Dragons’ aka Emilia Clarke has finally spilled the beans on who the actual culprit behind the cup was.

Clarke who herself has been tagged as the one to put the cup on the set in episode four of the last season proved herself not guilty saying, “Here’s the truth.” “We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth [Hill], who plays Lord Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I’ve got to tell you something. I’ve got to tell you something, love’,” she said.

The 33-year old quoted Conleth who revealed, “‘The coffee cup was mine!’ It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup. He said so.” Seems like Lord Varys was already punished for his sin as he had to die in the last season of the show. Clarke then went on to explain why he didn’t come clean sooner. “He’s like, ‘I think so, I’m sorry darling, I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed [like] the heat was very much on you,'” she said. “And I was like, ‘What?!'” Clarke continued.

The infamous coffee cup appeared in season eight’s episode four titled The Last of the Starks amidst all the medieval setting, goblets and tankards. The scene featured Daenerys Targaryen (Clarke) sitting at the table where the cup is placed. The hit-show culminated with a six-episode finale season in May this year.