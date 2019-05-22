Eminent artist Surya Prakash passes away in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:40 pm

Hyderabad: Eminent artist Surya Prakash passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. The prominent name in the city art community was 79. The artist known for his abstract landscapes drew heavily on his love for nature.

Surya Prakash’s foray into the world of art happened by chance. From sketches done in school art classes honed under his teacher’s eye to learning advanced styles in the Hyderabad’s College of Fine Arts in 1956, his affair with art was perhaps fated.

Around 1964, the artist took the difficult decision to give up a well-paying government job in pursuit of his artistic interests. For a few years, Surya Prakash pursued art under prominent artist Ram Kumar in Delhi, and then engaged in freelance work alongside his friends, Laxma Goud and Dakoji Devraj.

Over the years, his style transformed from depicting dingy lanes of the old city to surreal presentations of nature, daily objects and gardens of cherry blossom. His distinct mark remained the use of bold strokes and muted colours in most works.

Fame would come much later, after a long struggle with his works being exhibited in galleries in the country and around the globe. The city has a lost a great artist in Surya Prakash but his landscapes will remain true to his enduring legacy.

