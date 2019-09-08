Eminent Supreme Court Lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away at 95

By | Published: 10:08 am

New Delhi: Noted jurist Ram Jethmalani passed away on Sunday at the age of 95, his family members said.

Ram Jethmalani breathed his last at 7.45 am at his official residence in New Delhi, his son Mahesh Jethmalani told PTI.

Mahesh and other close acquaintances said Ram Jethmalani was not keeping well for a few months.

Ram Jethmalani passed away a few days before his 96th birthday on September 14, his son said.

Mahesh said his father’s last rites will be performed in the evening at the Lodhi road crematorium, New Delhi.