Eminent Telangana personalities for ISTA Congress

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad:The State government is planning to invite eminent personalities hailing from Telangana and residing across the world for the 32nd International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) Congress scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from June 26 to July 3.

Scientists, farmers and experts across the world who strengthened the sector through their services also will be invited for the event.

Reviewing the arrangements at his chambers in the Secretariat on Monday, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said Telangana was being developed into a major seed production hub for the world as its climatic conditions were favourable for the production. “Besides the presence of a large number of scientific research organisations of national and international repute, Hyderabad is also geographically located in a strategic position with access to various parts of the world,” he added.

The Minister pointed out that for the first time, ISTA Congress was being held in Asia. He wanted the officials to make optimum use of the opportunity to attract global seed production companies to invest in Hyderabad.

Principal Secretary for Agriculture C Parthasaradhi, Agriculture Commissioner Rahul Bojja, Telangana Seed Corporation Managing Director Keshavulu and other officials were present.