Emma Roberts, Jack Whitehall to star in ‘Robots’

Los Angeles: Hollywood stars Emma Roberts and Jack Whitehall are all set to work together in sci-fi independent comedy “Robots”.

The film is being directed by Ant Hines, reports variety.com.

Set in the near future, the comedy is about a womaniser and a gold digger, and how they learn humanity when they are forced to team up and pursue robot doubles of themselves.

It is based on the short story by science fiction writer Robert Sheckley. Hines and Casper Christensen have penned the screenplay.

“When this project was first conceived, it seemed relevant — at the risk of sounding incredibly self-important — it now seems almost necessary. Set against a backdrop of an America seeded by the current administration, empathy has been devalued and one underclass has been expelled, only to be replaced by another: Robots,” Hines said.

Whitehall most recently was seen in “The Nutcracker And The Four Realms” and “Good Omens”. Roberts will next be seen as the female lead in the romantic comedy “Holidate”, scheduled to release later this year.