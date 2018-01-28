Emotional connect vital while writing for kids: Alejandro Palomas

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Contrary to common perception, writing for children proves a greater challenge than writing for a mature audience was a key point of the panel, ‘Writing from the gut, busting stereotypes and rekindling the oral tradition: A panorama of children and young adult writing from Spain’.

“One needs a different state of mind when writing for children and choose their words carefully. They have lot of questions that need answering,” felt Spanish author Alejandro Palomas, recipient of Spanish National Prize for Children & Young Adult Literature in 2016 for his novel ‘Un fils’ (A Son).

Since the age group is an inexperienced one, it is difficult to use a range of words to get your meaning across, said Harkaitz Cano.

Spanish Illustrator Marcos Guardiola who explores political, economic and social issues through his works said, “I make a big effort to make my work attractive for both adults and children. I make it as simple as I can so they can understand it.”

Getting the emotional connect right was a point everyone in the panel agreed upon. “When I write, I tend to read my works aloud to see if I can communicate the feelings to myself. I try to provoke emotion through my writing,” shared Alejandro.

On tackling stereotypes in writing, Harkaitz Cano said, ““Sometimes for a minor character, it is useful to build it without saying too much. One can also use it to fight against the stereotype.” Author Ana Cristina Herreros said, “Too much use of stereotypes could also breed prejudice.”