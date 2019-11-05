Emotional singles to highlight Kartikeya’s 90ml

By | Published: 8:30 pm 8:31 pm

After playing an antagonist in the Nani-starrer Gang Leader recently, actor Kartikeya Gummakonda is looking forward to giving his best in the upcoming movie titled 90ml directed by debutant Shekhar Reddy Erra.

Newbie Neha Solanki is being introduced before Telugu audience with the movie. Sensational hit RX 100 fame Kartikeya Creative Works is making this venture and Ashok Reddy Gummakonda is bankrolling it.

“Just like the title, 90ml has a different, engaging and commercially entertaining concept and story. Wrapping up the shoot schedules with the songs being shot in Azerbaijan, we are working on the post-production work at brisk pace. We’ll soon announce the full details of cast and crew along with the release date,” says Ashok Reddy Gummakonda.

Director Shekhar Reddy is confident that movie’s single Vellipotunde Vellipotunde will be an emotional one in the movie.

“Single single is going to be a full dance number shot with the leads and 20 dancers. Also, Naatho Nuvvunte Chaalu is a beautiful duet shot on Kartikeya and Neha along with 10 dancers. Jani Master has choreographed all these three songs with peppy steps. They are going to be the highlight of the movie,” he said.

