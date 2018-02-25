The emperor among novelists

By | Published: 12:46 am 1:12 am

If there is any writer in the history whose works can be referred to as realism, that would be Munshi Premchand. His writings touched upon some of the most sensitive issues plaguing our society, which are relevant even in the present-day. Born in 1880 at Lamhi, Varanasi, the writer started his journey with Urdu literature, and then switched to Hindi.

Originally known as Dhanpat Rai, he took ‘Premchand’ as his pseudonym in 1941, prior to which he wrote under the alias Nawab Rai. Premchand’s writing journey started when his article on Gopal Krishna Gokhale was published in the Urdu magazine Zamana in 1905, and, later, a short story titled Duniya Ka Sabse Anmol Ratan was published in 1907. In the same year, a book named Soz-e-Watan with a collection of four short stories was launched. The book was later banned by the British who thought it was provocative as it inspired Indians during the political movement. Most of his early works highlighted political upswings in the country during early 1900s.

Revolutionary & thought-provoking works

Through his novels Sevasadan, Rangbhoomi, Ghaban, Nirmala, Pratigya, Karmabhoomi, Godaan and other works, he highlighted issues related to urban middle class and rural folks. His writings always focused on fiction with a purpose and brought about a revolution. Two of his novels focused on dowry system and widow re-marriage, which depict that the thoughts of the writer were way ahead of his time.

In 1914, Premchand switched to Hindi and his first Hindi story, Saut, was published in a magazine called Saraswati in 1915. Later, in 1917, his first book Sapta Saroj, a collection of short stories, was published.

Immense love for writing

From the year 1917 to 1919, four novels by Premchand got published; Seva Sadan was one of them which was the first major novel written by him. After two years, in 1921, Premchand moved back to his hometown when Mahatma Gandhi asked Indians to leave government jobs as part of the non-cooperation movement.

The wordsmith not only wrote books but also launched his own printing press and publishing house called Saraswati Press in 1923; in 1928, he owned literary-political weekly magazine Hans.

Premchand had immense love for writing and he always ensured that each and every story penned by him conveyed the socio-economic scenario of the country. He even wrote a script for a Hindi movie titled Majdoor. Though the movie didn’t get released in Bombay (now Mumbai), it was screened in the theatres of Lahore and Delhi. Soon, the movie was banned there too as it depicted the poor conditions of the labour class and inspired the mill workers to stand up against the owners. Sadly, Premchand also had to suffer because of the story he had written as it inspired workers in his press too.

Glorious journey of three decades

Though Premchand’s life was surrounded by many financial issues, he never gave up writing and always found ways to overcome them. In his long journey spanning three decades, he wrote umpteen stories. His contribution to literature can be seen in the dozen-plus novels and 250 short stories that he had written. Godaan – considered one of the best novels of Hindi literature – was his last novel in 1936.

But Godaan was not an end; Premchand’s glorious writing journey concluded with his last story Cricket Match which appeared in Zamana in 1938, the same magazine that published his first story.

Though his death in 1936 was a great loss to Hindi and Urdu literature, his wife Shivrani Devi wrote a book on him titled Premchand Ghar Mein. And later, in 1970, his son Amrit Rai chronicled his biography called Kalam ka Sipahi. Practically, this biography marked the end of the great writer’s journey but his works are still as fresh and thought-provoking as they were in that era.