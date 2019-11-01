Employ locals in Green Industrial Park, says Rajagopal Reddy

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:27 pm

Hyderabad: The launch of TSIIC-TIF MSME Green Industrial Park saw people from across political and industrial affiliations root for enhanced employment opportunities to locals.

Telangana Industries Federations President K Sudhir Reddy said that small and medium enterprises in the undivided Andhra Pradesh found it difficult to sustain as due to power issues. Various industrial associations have rallied their support in favour of a separate State. An exclusive cluster for the small and medium enterprises was a long pending demand from the industry and it became a reality soon after Telangana came into being. The power situation has improved drastically and now many units are looking to expand, a contrasting situation five years ago when many wanted to down their shutters, he said.

TSICC vice chairman and managing director EV Narasimha Reddy said that when the APIIC was bifurcated after the formation of the new State, Telangana had only 3,000 acre in its kitty. The Government has now identified about 1.43 lakh acre across the State and so far about 40,000 acre has been used. The State is in the process of setting up about 15 industrial parks across the State and some of them are ahead of their timelines.

TSIIC Chairman G Bala Mallu said that more entrepreneurs are seeking land in the industrial clusters due to the support the Government is extending in terms of incentives. The MSME industrial cluster has been planned to emerge as a model cluster with adequately wide roads, storm water system and underground cabling.

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Congress MLA from Munugode constituency, asked the entrepreneurs to focus on creating jobs for locals and on protecting the environment.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the Government should work to raise the limit for loans without collateral to about Rs five crore from the current Rs 1-3 crore levels. This will result in new entrepreneurs coming to the fore.

He also stressed the need for reviving Musi River, which was once the main source for irrigation. Pochampally, though popular for the handlooms, is facing pollution problems due to the pharma units operating there. He also asked the Government to ensure that the farmers are adequately and compensated for the lands that they give for industrial projects.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that several delegates from Telangana have studied the industrial parks in China and other countries and have picked the best practices while designing them here. While many predicted doomsday for the power sector, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who lead the movement for separate Telangana, had a blueprint ready for the power sector even before the State came into being. With the plan ready, the Government ensured uninterrupted power supply in the shortest time possible, he said.

