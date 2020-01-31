Employment rally for ex-servicemen at Nizamabad on Feb 1

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Nizamabad: South India area Artillery Centre and Telangana & Andhra Sub-area Artillery Centre, Hyderabad are jointly conducting employment rally at Sri Rama Gardens, Nizamabad, for ex-servicemen from Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal and Adilabad districts on February 1.

Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy said officials from Army, Navy and Air Force, would attend the event and explain to ex-servicemen about employment opportunities, various welfare schemes being implemented by Centre and State government. The programme will also have a medical camp, defence pensioner’s cell and banking facilities.

Collector urged ex-servicemen to participate in the event in large numbers and utilise the opportunity.

Senior military and civil administration officials would interact with ex-servicemen to understand their problems and try to resolve the issues. Brave soldiers and martyrs family members would be felicitated at the event.

