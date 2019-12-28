Empowering women in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Overcoming stereotypes and challenges of society, Hyderabad’s Sandhya Jella embarked on her journey with beauty pageants and went on to become the committee head of Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of Telangana. COWE is a global NGO which works in various platforms on upbringing and development of women across the globe to be strong, skilled, independent and successful in their life.

Sandhya was crowned Miss Telangana in 2018 and later conferred Women of Hour award. Recently, she was given the title of ‘Miss Global India’ in December. She ventured into business six years back when she launched her brand ‘Shaivi’ in Hyderabad.

She has been instrumental in bringing about a change in the lives of women as part of her social activism. “Whether I am a fashion designer, a model or a social activist, I love all my roles. I want to inspire women around me to become leaders and channelise their abilities to become trained in their arenas,” she said.

To honour her services to the society for the upcoming year 2020, she has been appointed as brand ambassador for ‘Value Education’, which will work towards empowering girl child.For Sandhya, women empowerment is the key to strengthen their roles in decision-making process of society. “Their social, cultural and family pressure becomes an hindrance for gender equality.”

