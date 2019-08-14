Empowering Women Professors To Take The Lead In Global Academics

By | Published: 11:40 am 11:46 am

With the move towards empowering women in the field of higher education, two female professors are learning and enhancing their knowledge and skill sets at a European based University. Two senior faculties from the city based Parul University are visited Poland for a week long staff mobility programme. Professor Sumitra Menaria along with Professor Jalpa Zalawadia, two senior engineering faculties of the University, ventured to Wroclaw University of Science and Technology, Poland, under a fully funded program to explore engineering education from a western perspective. Parul University being an undersigning beneficiary of the European Union project Erasmus+, the faculties and staff along with the students have received endless opportunities to take part in such programs.

Sumitra Menaria is a professor in the University’s Department of Information Technology, who has greatly contributed towards establishing the best quality of IT educational educational exposure for the students. Being a part of this mobility program has allowed her the opportunity to edify her knowledge base in her field of expertise.

Through this program she also got to experience the various teaching methodologies of the host country, which in turn will be highly beneficial for her students back in India. “It was a great delight to be chosen to represent Parul University in this mobility program. I also believe that such international exposure will be highly instrumental in shaping the future minds of India on the path of Information Technology.

From Parul University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, Prof. Jalpa Zalawadia, another senior female professor, also took part in this one week faculty mobility program. The purpose of her visit was mainly centred on exploring various avenues for collaborative research projects. In this age of globalization, such collaborative projects have found a place of great value in the field of academics. For the engineering students of Parul University, having these research projects has been essential in providing a roadmap of academic progression, and have opened doors to new academic breakthroughs.

In addition to these out-bound programs, the University has also Introduced the Indian Summer School Visiting Professor Programme. A program, where foreign professors from countries around the world, get to visit Parul University. In the same way these Indian Professors have been visiting European Universities, the foreign Professors will also be visiting the University to deliver specific lectures to the students of Parul University. “The exchange of faculties will be an instrumental way to facilitate the exchange of knowledge. I believe these inbound and outbound faculty mobility programs will create an effective platform for sharing Indian education with the world, and to bring global education to Indian and Parul University” said the University President, Dr Devanshu Patel.