I didn’t want to come empty-handed: Abid Ali Khan

Hyderabad: It was an inspiring show by the State junior shooters in the recently concluded 14th Asian Shooting Championship in Doha. City shooter Abid Ali Khan was one among the young achievers who shot a bronze and team gold in the 50m rifle prone men junior category.

The young Abid, a third-year Engineering student from Deccan Engineering College, said he had to overcome the adverse climate conditions to excel at the international event.

“Travelling to Qatar was a difficult challenge. There was a lot of wind and the climate was hot and humid. But my focus was on winning the medal because I didn’t want to come empty-handed. I am happy that I can achieve that,” an elated Abid said.

Abid’s father, Dr Sabir Ali Khan, a former national shooter, has been Abid’s biggest pillar of support. “I am a national level shooter from 2009. I was part of the national squad in 2013. Abid was a Class X student at that time and that’s when he wanted to join shooting. He got a gold medal in the first State meet which he participated. From then onwards, he never looked back,” the proud father said.

“Abid often practices at the SATS shooting range in Gachibowli. But, most of the time, he uses the simulator which is set up in our home. I have been training my son personally. I did not approach others because it was expensive. We might go for additional training if we get help from the government. I used to practice at a hospital. It was shut down recently. I am an agriculturalist now and I am finding more time for my son,” he said.

“When Abid was in Class X, I used to take him for practice and tuition. It was hectic and tiring for him. I used to motivate him. I am happy for my son,” Dr Sabir said.

Abid’s father also underlined the need for more support to talented shooters. “States like Gujarat and Maharashtra provide a lot of help to shooters if they are in the national squad or win medals at the national or international level. All the junior participants from Telangana came back with medals from Doha. It is a great achievement. In turn, we require some help from the State government. We can’t use paper targeting systems which are of no use in international competitions. Setting up an electronic target system will be a great help. If the government is providing financial help to winners of the Asian championship which they have promised us, we will be happy,” he said.

Abid will be competing in his first senior-level competition in the Shooting Nationals to be held in Bhopal in December. Interestingly, Abid’s young brother Ahmed Ali Khan who is into trap shooting will also be competing in the junior category after winning the South Zone level.

“My goal is to get India an Olympic medal,” a confident Abid added.

