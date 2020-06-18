Empty stands not an option for French Open officials

By | Published: 2:15 pm 2:46 pm

Hyderabad: While this year’s US Open Grand Slam will go ahead in front of empty chairs, the officials of the French Open are not ready to hold the event behind closed doors.

The organisers have rejected the scenario, said the French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli.

The tournament has been scheduled from May 24 to June 7 initially before being shifted to September 27 to October 11. Asked if the notion to have Roland Garros completely empty of spectators had been binned, Guidicelli replied: “Absolutely”. “It will be a number, a percentage which will be defined by mutual agreement with the public authorities,” he added, when asked how many fans will be allowed. In 2019, there were 520,000 paying spectators at the tournament.

“This kind of option requires real cooperation with the public authorities. It is still premature to be able to give even an estimate today. We’ll have several working scenarios by the end of the month and it is only around this time that we will be able to say how we are going to organise and market the tickets. We have not yet made a final decision,” he added.