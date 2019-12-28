Emu loans turn NPAs

By | Published: 12:12 am 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: Loans to extent of Rs 30.74 crore extended by banks to emu farmers have turned non-performing assets.

Initially, emu farmers got some financial gains but subsequently, they faced problems due to lack of marketing for oil and meat. Inadequate processing units for the slaughter of birds and extraction of oil is also reasons for the industry for not taking off, according to a report of State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC).

On a representation from emu farmers from Telangana, the issue was discussed in the steering sub-committee (SSC) meeting last May. The SSC resolved to request the Telangana government for required measures, including relief to an extent of 50% of the outstanding balance.

Subsequently, the animal husbandry department in August submitted a proposal to the government on relief measures. The SLBC, in its review meeting for September 2019, once again recommended to the government to consider the relief measures as suggested by SSC, the report said.

According to Srinivas Raju, who had set up Vani Emu Farms with about 3,000 birds at Gundlapochampally near Kompally, lack of processing units hit the emu farmers hard. There was just one processing unit at Nuzived in Andhra Pradesh for farmers from both the Telugu States but that too closed.

“We were told oil will have a big market. We sold a litre of oil for Rs 3,000-4,000. It had medicinal properties and was applied for burns. We sold the meat for about 400 a kg. However, it never came into the mainstream. Eggs were in demand for a brief period. Bulk users like bakeries used to buy the eggs as each used to weigh more than 500 gram,” said Raju, who had invested Rs 80 lakh in the venture.

B Yerram Raju, adviser, Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Limited, said financial institutions had lent to the sector without assessing the real demand. “The bird is not native to this place. Acceptance of its oil, meat and eggs will depend on several external factors,” he said.

