ENC salues Corona warriors

Published: 7:08 pm

Visakhapagtnam: Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Sunday joined the Armed Forces across the country to show solidarity with the Corona Warriors.

It organised a host of events to pay tributes to all Corona Warriors including Doctors, Nurses, other health workers, hygiene and sanitation staff, police personnel and media personnel who have been risking their lives and relentlessly fighting the COVID and containing the spread of the pandemic.

On Sunday morning, Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh) visited the Government TB and Chest Hospital and GITAM Hospital which are the designated COVID hospitals at Visakhapatnam and felicitated the Medical fraternity for their efforts. It was followed by a naval helicopter from INS Dega showering flower petals on the hospitals treating COVID patients at Visakhapatnam, amid cheers from the onlookers.

Two Indian Naval ships were also anchored off RK Beach and illuminating from 7:30 pm to midnight on Sunday at Visakhapatnam. They also saluted the Corona warriors through traditional Naval ceremonials. Besides illumination, the ships also fired Green flares signifying good wishes for the health of the citizens.

