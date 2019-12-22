Enchanting Christmas at Nationals Park

By | Published: 12:20 am 8:20 pm

For the first time ever, Nationals Park will transform into the World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Market featuring larger-than-life light sculptures that take guests on a journey to find Santa’s missing reindeer. On your adventure, glide along the light-adorned ice skating trail, mosey through a Christmas Market of more than 60 local artisan vendors, listen as carollers sing your favourite holiday tunes, and more.

From single ticket general admission, enhanced VIP experiences, and value evenings like Merry Hour, to unique group packages, season passes, and holiday party suite bookings, there truly is something for everyone. All tickets are on sale now at EnchantChristmas.com.

Enchant Christmas boasts five completely different and custom-designed light maze experiences, each individually based on Enchant-produced original stories that chronicle the beloved, yet mischievous elf, Eddie, whose Christmas adventures drive the physical maze experiences. The story coming to DC this holiday season, entitled “The Great Search”, follows the tale of the disappearance of Santa’s reindeer just before Christmas Eve.

Your charge is to search the 90,000-sqft light maze for all nine of Santa’s reindeer. Throughout the entire experience, guests will be captivated by truly larger-than-life light displays, children will revel in the magic, all the while surrounded by falling snow, hot cocoa in hand, with holiday music spreading the holiday spirit from start to finish. Discover the adventure!

The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze: ‘The Great Search’ – When a mischievous little elf named Eddie accidentally sets Santa’s reindeer free, it takes all of DC to help find them inside the World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Market. Enter a living storybook of larger-than-life light sculptures, a stunning ice skating trail, and decadent delights as snow gently falls all around you.

Christmas Market – Whether they’re naughty or nice, you’ll find something for anyone on your list with more than 60 local artisans and international favourites in the Christmas Market.

Dining – Let savoury and sweet scents pull you into the Christmas Market where you can feast on specially selected seasonal foods and drinks, and indulge in holiday treats. Or, refine your dining experience in the VIP lounge or within your party’s private suite.

Ice Skating Trail – Find enchantment at every bend of Enchant’s light-adorned ice skating trail. Bring your own skates with guards on and in a clear plastic bag or take advantage of ice skate rentals on-site; they come in all sizes, elf to adult.

Santa’s Landing – Visiting Santa at Enchant is truly an out-of-this-world experience. Guests travel through the highest heights — past tree tops and pillow-like clouds to break through the atmosphere where Santa eagerly awaits to hear all the children’s Christmas wishes from the magical surface of the moon.

Ms. Claus Reading Nook – Set inside the trunk of a tree surrounded by all her favourite books, cosy up in front of the fireplace for story time with Ms. Claus.

Kid Zone – Bring the kids to the Kid Zone where they can join other children to play with toys, participate in activities, colour, and more! Appropriate for the youngest guests, including those under four years of age.

Enchant Cinema – Pick up a snack from the Christmas Market, escape the holiday bustle, and cosy up with blankets and a movie. The Enchant Cinema will showcase excerpts from the season’s most classic films like Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer and A Charlie Brown Christmas, as well as contemporary favorites like Elf and The Polar Express.

Live Entertainment – Bask in the lovely sounds of the season with nightly live, on-stage performances, maze roaming carolers, and local busking musicians throughout the venue.