Enchanting environs

Karimnagar might be known for its role in the Telangana movement or even for once being the hotbed of the Maoist movement, but the district is also known for several religious destinations, including many popular temples.

From the beautiful Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Aalayam in Vemulawada, the amazing Nagunur temples, the Dharmapuri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, to Nallagonda Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and the majestic Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple, Karimnagar has a lot of historically significant temples.

Nagunur Temple

Nagunur town, which is home to many interesting structures like the Nagunur Fort, is also home to a host of important temples dating back to the 12th and the 13th centuries. Some of the prominent temples of Nagunur include the Vaishnava Temple, Shiva Temple, main Trikuta Temple, and the Ramalingala Gudi.

Inside the fort, there is a cluster of ruined temples that were erected during the periods of the Kalyani, Chalukya and the Kakatiya reigns. The most important is the triple-shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is also the biggest temple there.

The temple takes its seating on an ‘upapitha’ and has a very alluring hall and a porch on the north. It is made of red stone and consists of three shrines of Lord Shiva. The pillars and galleries around the Shiva temple here are worth seeing.

Located around 170 km from Hyderabad and 60 km from Karimnagar city, Nagunur temple is well accessible by road, and tourists can find hotels and accommodation facilities in Karimnagar town.

Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Nampally Gutta

Just two kilometres from the town of Vemulawada is an interesting temple, at Nampally Gutta. It is the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Aalayam. The temple is nestled on a small hillock on the highway connecting Vemulawada and Karimnagar.

Vehicles are allowed to a certain point on the hill from where the tourists have to walk a few hundred steps that lead to the top. The climb up to the temple may be strenuous as it is slightly steep. When you reach the top of the hill, you will reach this small temple dedicated to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

The little temple doesn’t look like an ancient one, and is attached to a huge rock, which indicates a probable idol, that was carved out of the rock, around which the temple was built. At the entrance of the temple, you can find a statue of Lord Narasimha breaking his way out of a pillar.

Located around 150 km from Hyderabad and 30 km from Karimngar, the temple is well accessible by road. Tourists can find lodges at Vemulawada town and also hotels and accommodation facilities at Karimnagar town.

Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Aalayam

Vemulawada, which is about 180 km from Hyderabad, is famous for the Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple which is one of most beautiful and popular Shiva temples in the Telangana region.

The town is thronged by devotees from around the globe. The beautiful town houses the very famous temple, and the rest of it is crowded with little kiosks, shops, thousands of pilgrims and tourist vehicles. Tourists can buy some religious literature, several varieties of toys, local handicrafts and puja-related items here.

The temple has its history deeply rooted in the era of the Vemulawada Chalukyas. Here, Lord Shiva is in the form of Sri Raja Rajeshwara and people fondly refer to him as Rajanna.

The distance between Karimnagar town and Vemulawada is 35 kilometres and the temple is well accessible by road. There are many hotels in Vemulawada town for quality dining facilities. Tourists can avail lodges at Vemulawada town and also hotels and accommodation facilities at Karimnagar town. For details on the trip, contact Ph: 08723 – 236018.

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri is a treasure house of ancient temples and rich Indian sculpture. The small Shiva temples called Shiva Panchayatanas are found in almost every street of the town. There are many other religious places in and around the town, including the Dharmapuri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on the banks of the Godavari River.

It is one of the nine Narasimha Kshetrams in the Telangana region. The temple has a great history and is also a birth place for the Vedas, ancient culture, music, literature and poetry. Dharmapuri also has a shrine for Yama Dharma Raja. It is also said that ‘one who comes to Dharmapuri will not go to Yamapuri’.

Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple

The district of Karimnagar is also home to the enthralling Kondagattu temple. It is one of the most famous temples in Telangana. Located in the lap of beautiful hills, breathtaking valleys and refreshing water springs, the town of Kondagattu is blessed by nature. The locals believe that the temple was built 300 years ago by a cowherd. The presiding deity of the temple is Sri Anjaneya Swamy. The temple resides in the hillock of Kondagattu village in Mallial mandal. The holy shrine of Sri Anjaneya Swamy is located 35 km from Karimnagar town.

Every month, pujas are done on Bharani Nakshatra day and special pujas are held on Yama Dwitiya, the second day after Diwali festival. The temple is 220 km from Hyderabad city and 29 km from Jagtial town. The Dharmapuri temple is well-connected with all the major cities of the State by TSRTC while the nearest railway stations from Dharmapuri are at Peddapalle (50 km) and Mancherial (40 km).

The temple offers a breath-taking view surrounded by caves and the Rayuni Fort on its north. The caves and the fort also offer a pleasant holiday spot. There is a popular belief that people who do not have children get blessed with one by offering 40 days of prayers to Anjaneya Swamy here.

The presiding deity, Sri Anjaneya Swamy is said to be Swayambhoo as seen from the Silasasana which is available on the external wall of the main temple.

The temple also houses 45 Dharmashalas too for the convenience of devotees. The temple is approximately 115 km from Nizamabad, 160 km from Hyderabad, and 35 km from Karimnagar town and is well accessible by road.

Temple timings

Temple Time

Nagunur temple 6 am to 8:30 pm

Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Nampally Gutta 4:30 am to 8:30 pm

Rajeshwara Swamy Aalayam 4 am to 9 am

Dharmapuri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy 5 am to 8 pm

Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple 4 am to 8:30 pm