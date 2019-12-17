Encounter case: Korutla MLA backs police

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Jagitial: While the Supreme Court has ordered an inquiry into the encounter killing of four accused in Disha rape and murder case, Korutla MLA Ch Vidhyasagar Rao asked all Telangana legislators to back the police. Justifying the encounter, he took out a rally in Metpalli town on Tuesday. The MLA will hold another rally in Korutla on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vidhyasagar Rao appealed to all MLAs of Telangana to extend their support to police by organising rallies in their respective constituencies. Stating that it was not against any government, the MLA wanted all section of society to come forward to instill self-confidence among the police personnel.

“On the day of encounter, people showered flowers on policemen. However, nobody was talking about the injustice being meted out to policemen. Nobody would save the people if the police lose self-confidence,” he said.

“Time has come to make changes in existing laws,” he added.

In order to spread the message, he planned rallies in his constituency. However, political analysts felt that Vidhyasagar Rao had organised rallies to counter Health Minister Etela Rajender who opposed the encounter. While participating in a programme in Jammikunta recently, Rajender said that encounters and imprisonments would not solve problems. There should be change in the behaviour and attitude of people.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter