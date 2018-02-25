Encounters of the funny kind

By | Published: 12:44 am 11:31 pm

Everyone wants to work in a fun environment; some jobs are naturally awesome while others can be fun with the right attitude. No matter how serious the profession, there are times when one encounters some truly funny situations at the workplace. Take for instance, a casting director whose job is to meet people with different acting skills or a ticket collector who listens to reasons given by commuters travelling without a ticket or even a priest who has to answer funny questions posed by devotees.

The following encounters from a variety of professions are sure to make you laugh out loud.

Shaik Akbar, tailor

Our job requires us to deal with all sorts of people. There was one lady who asked me if I could ‘stitch a top by tomorrow’. I said yes but she gave me the fabric the next morning. There was another client who kept coming to me for alterations but never gave me her measurements before stitching. However, there are customers who regularly say, ‘Please stitch in a way that I look thinner and make the body of the dress a little shorter so the bottom part appears long and makes me look taller.’ Arey tum jaise ho vaise hi to dikhoge.

Srikanth Talluri, photographer

As a photographer, I get many requests for photo shoots. But more than those, I get photo editing requests from random people who inbox me their picture and ask me to edit. I mean, I don’t even know them.

Other times, many clients ask me to brighten their face, remove their acne, adjust the hairstyle or make them look thin. It’s as if they are coming to some beauty parlour and not to a photographer. Some also ask me to replace the background with a foreign location. People today are going to any length for likes on social media. The editing is so good that it would be hard to identify them in real life.

Syed Ibrahim, electrician

There is a common misconception that an electrician can not only repair electrical wiring but also broken appliances. Once, a person came to our store and gave me a tape recorder to repair it. I told him that this wasn’t our area of work, and he started shouting, itne bade bade shop lagake kya faiyda, jab ek radio bhi repair nahi kar sakte.

Bharath Surender, lawyer

There was this one time I was in the middle of a court session, when I submitted a plaint of four sheets to the judge. The amused judge asked me, “So, how many pages would a chief affidavit be?” Instead of being embarrassed, I burst out laughing and soon the entire court started laughing.

Dr Abhiruchi Gupta, dentist

A 20-year-old patient came to me for a root canal treatment. He was working in the city. When I started to give him the injection, he screamed and started crying, and asked for his mom. I controlled my laughter with great difficulty.