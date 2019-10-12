Encourage youth to take up sports: Jagdish Reddy

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Suryapet: Power Minister G Jagdish Reddy on Saturday said that he would strive to turn Suryapet into a platform for sports in the State. Inaugurating 6th Telangana State Junior Athletic Championship competitions at the SV College Ground here, Jagdish Reddy said there was a need to encourage youth to take up sports in addition to education. Sports would inculcate sportive spirit in the students that would make them mentally sound, he added.

He said that the State government was keen on encouraging sports. The Minister underlined the need to conduct sports meeting in rural areas too.

Reminding that Suryapet had hosted several sports competitions after 2014, he said that he would work towards developing sports grounds that reflect national standards and assured of all possible support to sports persons from the district.

MLC Terta Chinnapa Reddy, Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, District Libraries Chairman Nimmala Srinivas and others attended the programme.

