Encouraging role of women in Cybersecurity domain

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: To embrace strategic initiatives that can enable an increasing number of women to play all-inclusive roles in Cybersecurity, a round table on “Women in Security” was organised by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and Microsoft along with Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, Telangana.

Lisa Tanzi, corporate vice president, CELA Global Commercial & Field Group, Microsoft, Swati Lakra, IGP (Law & Order), Women Safety, Lanka Rama Devi, OSD – Emerging Technologies, ITE&C department, founders of start-ups, heads of incubators and women professors from universities, CSE departments and Centre for Cybersecurity and Cyberlaw, participated in the event.

The round table discussion had a comprehensive agenda that highlighted the role of women representatives in the Cybersecurity domain. The sessions revolved around the need to bring in talented women into the industry and concentrated on gender diversity in the Indian Cybersecurity ecosystem, talent building and career opportunities for women and strategies to build a robust network of women security professionals. Ideas to attract women into this niche field were elaborated on and discussed, according to a press release.

Rama Vedashree, CEO, DSCI, Keshav Dhakad, Assistant General Counsel, Microsoft India and Dr Sriram Birudavolu, CEO, Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CoE), DSCI, also participated.

