Encouraging young talent

By | Published: 6:53 pm

In a first-of-its-kind activity for a noble cause, the Lions Club’s International District 320 C took up free distribution of 100 bicycles to poor girl students at the old Municipal Office, Kapra.The initiative marks a step taken by the Lions Clubs to involve and address social issues of concern related to women and girls in particular with the objective of ‘Respond to Serve’.

The beneficiaries were identified from across various sections of society and schools and given bicycles which were handed over by Lion P Ravindranath Gupta, District Governor, 320 C of Lions International.

Gupta detailed the future plans of the organisation and said that permanent projects such as eye hospitals and dialysis centres will be taken up to supplement the societal needs.Encouragement of young talent in various spheres is also a prime objective of Lions Clubs, he said.

The new Cabinet of the Lions Clubs District 320 C was installed at KVR Gardens, Kompally, Hyderabad by Lion KG Ramakrishna Murthy, Chairman.GS Lakshmi, the only woman to be appointed on the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, was also felicitated on the occasion.

