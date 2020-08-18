Encroachments in Warangal to be razed: KTR

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Warangal Urban: The government would release Rs 25 crores immediately to repair damaged roads and civic amenities in flood-hit Warangal and also take up a special drive to remove encroachments on nalas and other water bodies, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao here on Tuedsay

Rao, along with Minister for Health Eatala Rajender, arrived here by a chopper to take stock of the situation following the heavy rains that lashed the city for the last five days. He was welcomed at University Arts and Science College’s ground by Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and officials here on Tuesday.

He said that a drainage system would be constructed at Sammaiah Nagar colony to resolve the problem of inundation permanently. He also directed the officials to consider the feasibility of constructing one more sluice gate in the Bhadrakali Lake in the city.

Earlier, he conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit city. He visited the Naimnagar locality and interacted with the locals over the present situation caused by the floods. Later, he inspected Sammaiah Nagar, which was badly affected by the floods, and assured to construct drainage system at a cost of Rs 10 crore to let out the flood water. “I appeal to the city dwellers to cooperate with the government to remove the illegal structures on the nalas that had become obstruction to the free flow of the waters. A special drive for one month will be conducted for the removal of the encroachments on nalas and other water bodies,” he added. The Minister also announced the setting up of a special task force under the chairmanship of Warangal Urban district Collector on the removal of encroachments on the nalas and sewage canals.

Stating that the encroachments had led to the inundation of the several colonies, he said that the Principal Secretary, MAUD and Commissioner, MAUD, would monitor the works. “Either of them will visit Warangal once in a week to supervise the removal of the encroachments. All the encroachments should be removed in one month. There should not be any hesitation in the removal of the illegal structures. If those structures (houses/sheds on the nalals) belonged to the poor, they should be assured of double bedroom houses. If they have registration, they should be given compensation. However, all the encroachments/obstructions on the nalas should be removed,” he said and added that retaining walls should be constructed for the nalas in order to thwart the attempts to make constructions on the nalas in the future. The Minister also directed the officials to remove the silt at the SRSP canal’s aqueduct.

He said that the encroachments on the nalas were not a new phenomenon.

“Encroachments on the nalas have been taking place for many years. Construction of the houses, roads and lay-outs did not happen as per the plan in the past. But it should not repeat in the future. Everything must be done as per the plan. Keeping all this in view, we have brought the new Municipal Act. On the other hand, the Master Plan for the city is also ready. It will be announced soon after the approval of the Chief Minister,” KT Rama Rao said.

“Chief Minister has special love for Warangal city. He was disturbed a lot by the floods in the city, which is the second biggest city in the State. He reviewed the situation with the Ministers, MLAs and officials on a regular basis and directed them to intensify the relief activities. As per the Chief Minister’s directions, 20 relief centres were set up and 4,500 people were given shelter,” he said and added that special boats and men from the disaster response force were sent to Warangal to take up the rescue operations.

During his visit to the bridge at the nala near RR Function Hall at Peddammagadda, he directed the officials to take immediate steps for the removal of the encroachments and other obstructions. He also inspected the Bondhi Vaagu nala. Interacting with the locals, KT Rama Rao said that they would consider constructing one more sluice to let out the floodwater from the Bhadrakali Lake to avoid the inundation of the low-lying areas. When asked about the source of the water for the Bhadrakali and cause of inundation of the low-lying areas, the authorities said that sluices were constructed keeping the past rainfall record of 18 cm, but the city witnessed 27 cm recently.

Rao visited Naimnagar, Sammaih Nagar, Gopalpur, Peddammagadda, KU cross road, Pothana Nagar, Bondhivaagu road, Ramannapet, Hunter Road, Santhoshimatha temple locality, Rangasaipet, Ursu, Shiva Nagar and other places. He interacted with the local people during his visit.

Later, the Minister also visited the Covid-19 ward by wearing the PPE kit at MGMH and interacted with the patients. He asked them to be bold and defeat the Coronavirus. “We will arrange 150 more beds for the Covid-19 patients besides inaugurating the Covid-19 hospital built under PMSSY scheme at KMC premises, “ he added. The patients at the Covid-19 ward expressed happiness over the Minister’s visit. He held a review meeting with the people’s representatives and officials at NIT auditorium.

GWMC Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, MAUD Principal Secretary Aravind Kumar, Director of Municipal Administration N Satyanarayana, District Collector Rajiv Gandhi, GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy and others accompanied the Minister.

