Encroachments on govt lands in SCCL areas to be regularised

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday issued a GO facilitating regularisation of encroachments in the lands of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) which were handed over to the government in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Mancherial , Peddapalli and Jagitial districts. The Government permitted the Collectors of the districts concerned to invite new applications for regularisation of residential and commercial units of encroached government land for a period of six months.

The regularisation would be effected for residential units (BPL category) up to 100 sq yards free of cost , 100 to 500 sq yards at Rs 25, 501 sq yards to 1000 sq yards at Rs 250 per sq yard and commercial units up to Rs 500 sq yard at Rs 100 per sq yard and 501 to 1000 sq yards at Rs 500 per sq yard. Encroachments in an extent of more than 1000 sq yards in both residential and commercial category would be considered for regularistion on payment of the prevailing market value.

Jalagam Venkat Rao, TRS leader and former MLA of Kothagudem thanked the Chief Minister for consideration the representation made by him in 2018. It would benefit large number of poor families who built their own dwellings occupying the government lands, he said.

