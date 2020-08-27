End of the ride?

By | Published: 2:47 pm

New York: Summers in Coney Island usually ring with the sound of excited screams from roller coasters, playful shouts from bumper cars and children’s laughter from spinning teacups. But the coronavirus pandemic has silenced the famous New York boardwalk, causing one of the most difficult periods in its 150-year history and sparking fears for its future.

“It’s horrible, it’s depressing,” said Dennis Vourderis, sitting amid the shuttered rides of Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, which he co-owns with his brother.

The year 2020 was supposed to be a big year for Deno’s, with the park celebrating the 100th anniversary of its best-known attraction — the 150-foot (45-metre) high Wonder Wheel. But the Covid-19 lockdown and the absence of foreign tourists have made this the first summer since its opening in 1920 that the Ferris wheel hasn’t turned, ending a run that survived even World War II.

The Vourderis brothers have had to put on hold an expansion plan after they spent $12 million on adjacent land and a new ride. “Normally, our revenues are several million dollars. This year, it’s zero. We’ve had some sleepless nights for sure,” Vourderis, 61, said. Coney has survived crises in the past, most notably Superstorm Sandy in 2012, which gutted shops and destroyed rides, covering them in sand.

But, amusement park owners say coronavirus has been more difficult, with the financial devastation compounded by the psychological trauma of not knowing when businesses will be allowed to reopen. Back at Deno’s, staff have used their down time to freshly paint their rides, and Vourderis is trying to stay positive. “We’ll just have to celebrate the wheel’s 100th anniversary next year,” he said.