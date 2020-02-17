Published: 12:00 am 8:44 pm

It is virtually the end of the road for an already crisis-ridden telecom majors in the country with the Supreme Court ordering them to immediately clear the dues to the tune of Rs 1.47 lakh crore in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case. With no hopes of judicial relief now, a question mark hangs over the very survival of Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL). If VIL collapses because of its inability to pay Rs 53,000 crore at one go, it will lead to duopoly with just Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio in effective competition while the state-run BSNL-MTNL continues to be in the doldrums. The AGR is the basis on which levies like licence fee and spectrum usage charges are calculated. The apex court had last year ruled that this should include proceeds from licence holders’ non-telecom businesses too. The dispute between the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the mobile operators has been mainly on the definition of AGR. The DoT had argued that AGR includes all revenues from both telecom and non-telecom services while the companies claimed that AGR should comprise just the revenue accrued from the core services and not dividend, interest income or profit on sale of any investment or fixed assets. The government must share a part of the blame for the present crisis. Since it was the government that wanted the larger definition of revenue to be accepted, it was clear it wasn’t going to challenge the SC ruling that went in its favour.

Given the impact of the judgment, the government should have spelt out the implications before the court and suggested some alternatives. A solution could have been found if the government had suggested that only the principal amount be paid and not the penalties and interest on it. If even one large telecom company folds up due to its inability to meet this sudden demand, the government could lose a large chunk of revenue. Already, subscribers have been hit by a significant tariff hike and the tariffs could go up further if the sector is to survive. The two telecom companies, Bharti Airtel and VIL, may have to shell out a significant portion of this hefty bill. Bharti may just manage to survive the crisis but VIL may not. This is a do or die battle for the sector. Even the Reserve Bank of India has sought relief for telcos because of the looming danger of the PSU banks reporting more bad loans due to their exposure to the telecom sector. The government could consider a long-term moratorium on payment of AGR-related levies in order to prevent the collapse of the telecom sector but it may be too late in the day.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter