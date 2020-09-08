End to graft, land disputes: CM KCR

KCR promises revolutionary changes in Revenue Department through new Act

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday promised to bring in revolutionary changes in the Revenue Department through effective implementation of the new Revenue Act that would make it corruption-free.

Addressing the TRS Legislative Party meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, the Chief Minister is also learnt to have expressed his plans to simplify the land registration process besides completely digitising land records to ensure that no disputes arise in future.

The TRS president also exuded confidence that the party will win over 100 seats on its own in the upcoming GHMC elections and retain power.

Chandrashekhar Rao shared his plans on implementation of the new Revenue Act, ongoing welfare and development programmes, and other issues with the party legislators. He asked them to organise celebrations after the new Revenue Bill is approved in the Assembly.

Party sources said the Chief Minister was keen on completely reforming the Revenue Department by bringing revolutionary changes in its functioning. He is learnt to have said that the department had become very corrupt and people were being harassed for seeking minor changes in their land records. He reportedly told the MLAs that land disputes were leading to several crimes including murders in several parts of the State. He was also planning to conduct a comprehensive land survey in future to ensure that the land records are dispute-free.

Stating that the TRS would sweep the GHMC polls, he said the party conducted about four surveys and all of them indicated that it had outperformed all other political parties in the State. He wanted the MLAs to play an active role during the poll campaign and instructed the MLAs from other constituencies to stay put in Hyderabad during the GHMC elections to coordinate with the party cadre.

Rubbishing speculations about floating a national party, Chandrashekhar Rao said the TRS had a lot of work to do in the State. He is learnt to have informed that any such plans would be finalised only after discussing with party leaders. He also slammed the Congress and the BJP stating that both the so-called national parties had failed the people of the country.

“The TRS president was of the view that the BJP was interested only in sloganeering and passing time by repeatedly showing Pakistan as a threat to the country. He felt that the BJP government at the Centre was interested neither in development nor in people’s welfare. He pointed out that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was plummeting to new lows, but the Centre failed to take any measures to restore it,” an MLC who participated in the meeting told Telangana Today.

Chandrashekhar Rao is also learnt to have said that the Congress too was unable to protect its flock despite winning elections in a few States. He also discussed several other issues including under-utilisation of river water in the country and the long coast with strategic advantages.

He said the State government was effectively handling the Covid-19 pandemic and had implemented the lockdown even before the Central government initiated any such measure. He also discussed the implementation of various government welfare and developmental programmes despite the pandemic denting the State revenues.

Earlier, Chandrashekhar Rao and other legislators paid rich tributes to Dubbak former MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy who passed away recently. He said the State government would take up developmental activities and name them after Ramalinga Reddy to ensure that people remember him.

