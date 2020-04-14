Ending oil war

Published: 12:05 am

The historic deal pulled off by the world’s top oil producers to cut global petroleum output by nearly 10% may have put an end to the price war for now but the larger concern remains the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the international oil market. It took weeks of marathon meetings and behind-the-scene deals for the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and nine other allies to arrive at a historic agreement in an effort to raise oil prices, which hit an 18-year low of $22 per barrel last month. The deal, unprecedented in its scope and impact, is expected to push other oil-producing states, including the United States, to cut productions to help navigate the deepest oil crisis in decades. OPEC member states, as well as Russia, will cut their collective production by 9.7 million barrels per day, with the US, Canada and Brazil contributing 3.7 million barrels per day. The global oil demand has fallen by more than 30% as more than three billion people are locked down in their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak. With uncertainty looming large over the future of the global economy, the oil market is now far more worried about consumption than supply. For India, the world’s third largest oil importer, any production cut by the ‘OPEC Plus’ will impact the energy security efforts. The OPEC alone accounts for 80% of India’s crude oil imports. New Delhi has consistently rooted for a stable oil market, which is reasonable for producers and affordable for consumers.

The question now for the oil market is whether the cuts will be enough to regain the stability of the market. Even after the deal, the oil prices have dropped as traders fear that the agreement may not be able to help offset a historic drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. Experts are forecasting a slash in the oil demand by 19 mbpd (million barrels per day) in April and May. The production cuts agreed by the member countries may still be too little and too late to prevent a decline in prices in coming weeks as storage capacity becomes saturated. While the efforts of the OPEC Plus countries to balance the supply-side factors for long-term sustainability are commendable, it must be ensured that oil prices are targeted in such a way as to allow for a consumption-led demand recovery. Even if OPEC Plus succeeded in reducing the output by 15 mbpd, it may not be enough to prop up prices while demand continues to drop during the lockdown. The great battle for market share between the Americans, the Saudis and the Russians will probably restart once the demand for crude oil returns.

