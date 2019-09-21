Energy award for GHIAL

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has won the prestigious Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) ‘National Energy Leader’ and ‘Excellent Energy Efficient Unit’ awards during 20th national award for excellence in energy management 2019 ceremony organised by CII at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

This is the third consecutive year that GHIAL has won the CII excellent energy efficient unit award. The awards were handed over by D Prabhakar Rao, CMD, Transco and GENCO, Telangana. Speaking on the occasion, SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL said, “We are honoured to receive these awards.”

Since inception, energy management has always been an integral part of the airport operations. Focus on energy efficient operations has helped to bring down the per passenger energy utilization by 48 per cent over the last four years, without compromising on service quality and operational excellence.

“The recognition will further strengthen our commitment towards energy efficiency and sustainability,” he said. The CII annual forum recognizes the companies / organizations engaged in energy-efficiency initiatives that adopt best practices and technological advancement in their daily operations. The winners were judged on various parameters of energy efficiency and other measures adopted.

The jury, CII members and industry delegates applauded GHIAL for adopting various energy efficient initiatives. Since its inception, GHIAL has been at the forefront of adopting energy efficiency practices and this has led to win various prestigious awards on various industrial platforms.

In the last three years, energy efficiency measures taken at GHIAL have led to a substantial energy saving of around 7.6 MU, while leading to a rapid decline in the greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions at the airport.

In a further testament to its track record in sustainability and environment friendly operations, the Hyderabad airport was the first airport in its category to win the coveted ACI Asia-Pacific Level 3+ Airport Carbon Accreditation for attaining carbon neutrality.

