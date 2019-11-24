Energy imbalance key cause for obesity: Experts

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: To lose weight comfortably, obese persons must control calorie intake and improve metabolism by taking up any form of physical activity. However, despite taking such measures, some may not lose weight due to their physical limitations and such persons can benefit from bariatric surgery, doctors on Sunday said.

Bariatric surgeons during a day-long event on obesity, organised by Bariatric Support Group of Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Lakdikapul, said the main reason for obesity and overweight was energy imbalance between calories consumed and calories expended.

Over 100 people participated in the support group meeting, which was also attended by renowned singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who shared his experience of losing weight.

“People are consuming more energy-dense foods that are high in fat, salt and sugars but low in vitamins, minerals and other micronutrients. At the same time, there is a decrease in physical activity due to sedentary lifestyle,” observed Dr KS Lakshmi, senior bariatric surgeon, Gleneagles Global Hospitals.

Obese patients must increase their metabolic rate through exercises. “All those who participated in the programme today were once obese. But with the right kind of treatment, they were able to overcome obesity and lead healthy lifestyle,” Dr K Ravindranath, Chairman, Gleneagles Global Hospitals, said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.