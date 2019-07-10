Energy meet in Hyderabad on July 12

By | Published: 1:46 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Energy Department will hold a one-day conference, expo and awards congregation – ‘the Second National Power Summit’ – here in the city on July 12. The conference is expected to act as a platform to showcase Telangana as a global destination and land of opportunities for implementation of smart ideas for the benefit of people.

“Telangana is the second largest solar energy generator in the country and is providing round-the-clock power supplies to all sections of society. It is also the only State in India providing 24 hours free power supply to over 23 lakh agriculture consumers. The event will provide a platform to study best practices, innovations, trends and technologies from other States and countries,” Ajay Mishra Special Chief Secretary Department of Energy, Environment, Science, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This summit aims to create a unique platform for idea exchange, networking and exploring opportunities for collaboration, while setting policy agenda for holistic development of energy eco-system in the State and country,” according to N Janaiah, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, TS Renewable Energy Development Corporation.

Decision makers from more than 10 State Governments and Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and industry leaders are expected to take part in the event.

