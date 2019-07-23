Engg student fails to design bike, commits suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: An engineering student pursuing B Tech course from a private college committed suicide after he failed in to make a battery operated motorcycle.

According to the police, Navneet Devada (21) of Feelkhana under Shahinayathgunj police station area was pursuing B Tech final year in a private college. The family members of Navneet told the police that for last few months he along with his friends was aiming to make a battery operated motorcycle. He was spending a lot of time on his project and told his friends that the innovation would bring him repute and aimed to achieve it.

“As he failed in his attempt to make the battery operated motorcycle he slipped into depression. On Monday night he hanged himself in the house,” said Naresh Sub Inspector Shahinayathgunj police station.

On Tuesday morning his family members found him hanging and informed the police. The Shahinyathgunj police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. The body was later handed over to the family. A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered by the police.

