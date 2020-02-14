Engg vacancies in irrigation dept to be filled by June-end: CM KCR

By | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said all the vacancies in the engineering wings of the Irrigation Department would be filled by June-end. Similarly, the construction of residential quarters for all irrigation officers and staff must be completed by the end of April, the Chief Minister told officials at a review meeting in Karimnagar after his visit to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The Chief Minister also directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to sanction new collectorate buildings where it had not been done besides building new collectorates in place of the existing structures in Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts.

After having darshan at the Kaleshwara Muktheswara Swami temple in Kaleshwaram, Chandrashekhar Rao heli-hopped to the Lakshmi Barrage at Ambatpally village. The barrage is brimming with 14 TMC (out of 16.17 TMC capacity) of Godavari water. He had an aerial view of the water spread from Medigadda. The Chief Minister was then taken to the Medigadda barrage by Pragathi Ratham bus. The Chief Minister dropped coins in the river from the barrage to fulfil the vow he had taken during the days of the separate Statehood movement. He then held a review with irrigation officials about the manner in which water should be stored and distributed in the coming monsoon season.

160 check dams in erstwhile Karimnagar: CM

Karimnagar: The State government has decided to construct 160 check dams in erstwhile Karimnagar district at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

Ministers Etela Rajender, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar, who participated in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s review meeting, told the media that Chandrashekhar Rao instructed officials to complete the construction of all 160 check dams by June by completing tender and other processes.

Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and other public representatives of erstwhile Karimnagar district were asked to conduct a meeting in the coming three to four days to prepare plans to fill tanks, ponds, reservoirs and other water bodies.

Plans for the release of water from Mid-Manair and Lower-Manair dams should also be chalked out, the Chief Minister said. He also wanted the development of a tourism circuit from Medigadda to Yellampalli and MMD to LMD.

