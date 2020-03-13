Engineer arrested from Karnataka raped victim several times: Police

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police, who arrested Mohd Adnan Ahmed Sheik, a civil engineer from Karnataka on charges of cheating and raping a woman from the old city, said he had sexually exploited the victim several times in Hyderabad and in his house in Karnataka.

Sheik, who promised to marry the victim, raped her first in her house in the old city here and then took her to his house in Bilalabad in Gulbarga in Karnataka, where she was again raped.

According to the police, Ahmed Sheik became friends with the victim online and eventually proposed love to her. Making false promises to marry, he then raped her.

Recently, she learnt that Ahmed Sheik had got engaged to another woman. Based on her complaint, Sheik was arrested from Karnataka on Thursday. He is currently remanded in judicial custody.

