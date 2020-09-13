Hyderabadi engineer innovates tool for Covid care

I am open for scientific, nature cure and Covid care dispensing teams to test and check the veracity of my claims, said David Eshkol, founder of Jerusha Green

Hyderabad: Covid has been fostering many innovations, some from unexpected quarters. An engineer who is into making mileage enhancers for automobile sector has repurposed the machinery to offer inhalation therapy for corona warriors.

David Eshkol, chief technologist and founder of Jerusha Green, has been making mileage enhancers using ultrasonic waves and plasma under the brand 5M Mileage Boost.

He used the lockdown period to get an understanding of Covid, the way it attacks organs and what needs to be done to stop it from turning fatal. In the process, he learnt that he already has a technology platform that can come handy. He worked on a machine since March 2020 to provide a healing gas inhalation therapy under the brand 5M Health Boost System.

The gas which comes out of Eshkol’s machine needs to be infused through a respirator to a human. The gas aids in reducing dyspnoea (air hunger or shortness of breath). It also aids in reducing airway stenosis, a condition in which there is a narrowing in the airway that obstructs the passage of air to lungs, he claimed.

The gas also has an anti-inflammatory effect on nasal passage, trachea, bronchia, bronchioles and alveoli inside the lungs. It also aids in restoration of bronchioles and alveoli functions, said Eshkol.

Eshkol has exhibited this at the Online Intinta Innovator Exhibition- 2020 and was awarded Certificate of Appreciation by the Telangana State Innovation Cell in August 2020 for his 5M Health Boost.

“I am open for scientific, nature cure and Covid care dispensing teams to test and check the veracity of my claims. A pilot can be taken up on this,” said Eshkol, who used the machine for inhalation therapy on himself, his wife and two daughters who recovered fully.

On his personal experience, Eshkol said he was suffering from shortage of breath, coughing and other related ailments. He subjected himself to inhalation therapy and found his health improved on all parameters.

No drug is used and the gas used is not oxygen. “We did not find any side effect. It helps in reducing mucous, which if hardens will obstruct the flow of oxygen and removal of carbondioxide from the body,” said Eshkol.

The machine has a timer for 30, 60 and 90 minutes. A 30-minute inhalation session will cost about Rs 1,500 and for 60 minutes, it will cost Rs 3,000. This will come handy to the frontline Covid warriors. “We will make presentations about my technology to various health bodies, ” he said, adding that the machine was made locally with components sourced from Ranigunj, RP Road, Balanagar and other areas.

