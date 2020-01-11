Engineering graduate goes missing in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: An engineering graduate, who left her home in Nacharam to attend an interview in Madhapur, was reported missing on Friday.

Veena Madhuri Anusha (23) left her house in Narsimha Nagar Colony in Mallapur on Thursday morning, informing her parents that she was going for a job interview. According to the Nacharam police, as she did not return even on Friday morning, her father Sri Ramulu approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police booked a missing persons case and are investigating. Officials said efforts were on to trace Anusha at the earliest. Footage from surveillance cameras was also being examined.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter