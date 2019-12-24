Engineering student commits suicide in Shamshabad lodge

By | Published: 1:33 pm 1:46 pm

Hyderabad: An engineering student from Bengaluru committed suicide by hanging at a lodge in Shamshabad early on Tuesday. Samhith M Srivatsa, 22 who is pursuing B.E (Computer Science and Engineering) from CMRIT college in Bengaluru booked a room in the OYO lodge around 1.30 a.m.

On Tuesday morning when the hotel workers checked on him the man did not respond. On being alerted the RGI Airport police reached the lodge and broke open door.

“The man was found hanging in the room. We have found his identity card and some documents. The parents of the student were informed and they are on way to city,” said Chandrapal Reddy sub inspector RGI Airport.

The police are trying to ascertain the reason. A case under section 174 of CrPC is registered and the body shifted to OGH for postmortem examination.

