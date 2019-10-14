Engineering student crushed under train in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: An engineering student died after she accidentally slipped and was trapped in the gap between the platform and train at the Lingampalli Railway Station here on Monday morning.

The student, Supreetha Saha, 20, a resident of Gandhi Estates in Nallagandla here, was studying in a private engineering college in Vijayawada and had come to stay with her parents for the Dasara vacation. She was returning to college when tragedy struck.

According to the Government Railway Police, it is suspected that Supreetha reached the railway station slightly late. She had come along with her parents and was hurrying to catch the Vijayawada-bound Amaravati Intercity Express train, which had already started moving to leave the platform at 4.40 am.

“She was trying to board the train, even after warning from her parents and a Railway Protection Force constable,” police said, adding that her efforts were to jump on to a general coach. Those who were standing at the entrance warned her not to do so. But she did not listen to them.

“While boarding, her left leg got stuck in the gap between the platform and the steps of the train. She slipped and got stuck between the platform and the moving train,” police said. The train went on for about twenty feet, dragging her along, before passengers managed to stop it.

“She died on the spot,” officials said.

The GRP have booked a case and are investigating. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue and was later handed over to the family after autopsy.

