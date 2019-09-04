Engineering student falls from third floor in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:53 pm

Hyderabad: An engineering student fell from the multi-storied building of her college in Ibrahimpatnam here on Wednesday. It is yet to be known if she accidentally fell or it was a suicide attempt, police said, adding that she was out of danger as of now.

According to the police, Sowmya, 20, a third year Electronics and Communication Engineering student from Gurunanak Engineering College fell from the third floor around 11.30 am.

Ibrahimpatnam police said she suffered injuries including fracture to her legs. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she is being treated. Her condition was stated to be out of danger.

Officials said they were yet to record her statement, after which it would be known whether it was an accident or not. Her friends and family are being questioned for more details.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .