Engineering student goes missing from bus station in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:19 pm

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old engineering student from Khammam was reported missing from the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station here on Thursday.

The youngster, J. Sai Teja, studying mechanical engineering fourth year at a private college came to Hyderabad for a project along with his friends.

After getting down from the bus at MGBS, Sai Teja alone went to have tea and after some time went missing.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sai Teja’s father, the Afzalgunj police booked a case and are investigating.

