Engineering student goes missing in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: An engineering student went missing from her college hostel in Medchal on Thursday. She was permitted to go out on some personal work, but did not return, according to the hostel authorities.

The 17-year-old girl studying first year B Tech Civil Engineering at a private college in Kandlakoya was staying in the girls hostel located on the campus.

On Thursday evening, the hostel authorities had permitted her to go out on a personal work. But, she did not return to the hostel even until Friday night. Based on a complaint from the hostel in-charge, the Medchal police booked a case and are investigating. Police teams have been formed and the footages from the surveillance cameras in the area are being examined to trace the girl.

