By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: An engineering student, who allegedly created a fake account on Instagram and harassed his schoolmate, was arrested by the Rachakonda Cybercrime police here on Friday.

The arrested person was identified as N Akshay (20), a BTech third year student of a private engineering college in Narapally and a resident of North Lalaguda. According to the cybercrime police, Akshay and the victim were classmates in school and both had Instagram accounts. Recently, to get close to the girl, he created a fake account on Instagram concealing his identity and sent her a friend request. She accepted the random request.

“When she accepted his friend request, he started saving her photos from her Instagram account and also kept one of them as a display picture for his fake account,” police said, adding that Akshay further started messaging her through the fake account to draw her attention.

When she did not respond to his messages, he posted a picture, morphing her face with content downloaded from a porn site. “She noticed it and scolded him, but he continued to post more such pictures and harassing her,” officials added.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, a case was booked and Akshay was subsequently arrested. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.