Engineering student killed in road mishap on Hyderabad outskirts

By | Published: 3:20 pm

Hyderabad: An engineering student died on the spot after she was run over by a rashly driven truck on the Parigi road at Shadnagar in the city outskirts here late night on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Simran (20), a BTech second year student from a private college in Shamshabad and a resident of Paradise Colony.

Following the incident, mild tension prevailed as angry relatives of the victim staged a protest and damaged the truck. This led to a heavy traffic jam too. The Shamshabad police reached the spot immediately and cleared the traffic. The situation was brought under control.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter