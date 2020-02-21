Engineering student missing from Hyderabad remains untraced

By | Published: 10:31 pm

Hyderabad: Eleven days after being reported missing, B Tech student Jeevan Reddy remains untraced. As on Friday, the police were yet to find him, even as two special teams are on the job.

Jeevan Reddy (20), a second year student in a private engineering college, was staying in a boys’ hostel in Maisammaguda and went missing from the premises last Tuesday around 8 pm. Based on a complaint from his father on Wednesday, the Petbasheerabad police booked a missing case and are searching for him.

The footages from surveillance cameras were being examined and the tower location of his mobile phone is being tracked. All the police stations across the State had been alerted and a picture of the students has been shared with them, to track him down at the earliest.

