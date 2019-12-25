Engineering student raped on campus in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: A student of an engineering college at Petbasheerabad was sexually assaulted by an assistant professor on Monday evening. According to the police, the victim, who is pursuing BTech second year, went to the laboratory after the lab in-charge Venkataiah, who is an assistant professor, called her.

Venkataiah allegedly latched the door of the laboratory and raped the girl. “The incident happened on the campus and girl left the place afterwards and informed her parent about it,” said M Mahesh, Station House Officer, Petbasheerabad police station. The girl approached the police and made a complaint. A case was registered and the victim was sent to hospital for medical examination. Efforts are on to nab Venkataiah who is absconding.

